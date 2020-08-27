REBusinessOnline

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $38.3M Refinancing of Office Building in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

Encore Capital Management recently implemented a $15 million renovation at the Offices at Plantation Walk, which is situated within Plantation Walk in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Concord Summit Capital LLC has arranged a $38.3 million refinancing loan for the Offices at Plantation Walk, a 172,959-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale. The owner and borrower, Encore Capital Management, recently implemented a $15 million renovation at the property, which is situated at 261 N. University Drive within Plantation Walk, a 27-acre mixed-use development. Kevin O’Grady of Concord Summit Capital originated the loan on behalf of the Boca Raton, Fla.-based owner. New York Life Insurance Co. provided the loan.

