Concord Summit Capital Arranges $38.3M Refinancing of Office Building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Concord Summit Capital LLC has arranged a $38.3 million refinancing loan for the Offices at Plantation Walk, a 172,959-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale. The owner and borrower, Encore Capital Management, recently implemented a $15 million renovation at the property, which is situated at 261 N. University Drive within Plantation Walk, a 27-acre mixed-use development. Kevin O’Grady of Concord Summit Capital originated the loan on behalf of the Boca Raton, Fla.-based owner. New York Life Insurance Co. provided the loan.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.