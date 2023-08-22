Concord Summit Capital Arranges $42M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Kissimmee, Florida

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Concord Summit Capital has arranged a $42 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Promenade at Sunset Walk – Margaritaville Resort, a 192,659-square-foot shopping center within the Sunset Walk master-planned development in Kissimmee. The property is situated along U.S. Highway 192 near Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT Center and MGM Studios.

Kevin O’Grady and Justin Neelis of Concord Summit’s Miami office arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Encore Capital Management. The sponsor will use the loan to repay the original construction loan and access excess cash. Built in late 2019 and early 2020, The Promenade was fully leased at the time of financing to tenants including Skechers, BurgerFi, Cold Stone Creamery, Studio Movie Grill, Fat Tuesdays and Ford’s Garage.