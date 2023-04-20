Concord Summit Capital Arranges $60M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Concord Summit Captial LLC has arranged a $50 million construction loan and $10 million of preferred equity for the development of a 180-unit apartment community in Hollywood. David Larson, Keegan Burger and Daniel Rojo of Concord Summit’s Miami office served as advisors and sourced the financing on behalf of the borrowers, The Calta Group and Gilu Holdings and Development. Situated near Hollywood Beach and I-95, the unnamed, seven-story multifamily community is expected to be delivered in first-quarter 2025.