Concord Summit Capital Arranges $75M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Charlotte

by Hayden Spiess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Concord Summit Capital has secured $75 million in financing for the construction of a multifamily development in Charlotte.

Upon completion, the community will feature a swimming pool and sun deck, rooftop terrace, fitness center, private work and conferencing spaces, garage parking with electric vehicle charging, a top-floor lounge and kitchen with a bar, bike parking and repair shop, grilling areas, a dog park and spa, community WiFi and elevators connecting parking to interior corridors.

Daniel Eidson of Concord Summit arranged the financing — which will be used to refinance the existing land loan and complete construction — on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. According to Concord Summit, the initial lender for the project “encountered fiscal difficulties and could no longer fund” the development.

