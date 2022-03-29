Concord Summit Capital Secures $16M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Delray Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Retail, Southeast

Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza was 86 percent leased at the time of financing to a newly renovated Bed Bath & Beyond and a CVS/pharmacy.

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Concord Summit Capital LLC has secured a $16 million loan for the refinancing of Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza, a shopping center in Delray Beach. The Florida-based sponsor, Berta Management, will use the bridge loan to construct a new Starbucks store, provide for capital improvements and pay off existing debt. Massachusetts-based Seven Hills Realty Trust provided the non-recourse loan. Justin Neelis and Daniel Rojo of Concord Summit Capital LLC sourced the financing on Berta Management’s behalf.

Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza was 86 percent leased at the time of financing to a newly renovated Bed Bath & Beyond and a CVS/pharmacy, which was built in 2018. The property also features tenants including Enterprise, Marios Market, Agapi Gourmet, Jack’s Pizza, Philly Grill, USPS, JN Nails and Celebrity Dry Cleaning. The Starbucks will be built as an outparcel facing Atlantic Avenue. Site work is underway, and once construction is completed, the shopping center will total 86,043 square feet of leasable space.

Built in 1981 at 14802 S. Military Trail, the shopping center is situated seven miles from Boca Raton and Boca Raton Airport.