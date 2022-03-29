REBusinessOnline

Concord Summit Capital Secures $16M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Delray Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Retail, Southeast

BBB Plaza

Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza was 86 percent leased at the time of financing to a newly renovated Bed Bath & Beyond and a CVS/pharmacy.

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Concord Summit Capital LLC has secured a $16 million loan for the refinancing of Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza, a shopping center in Delray Beach. The Florida-based sponsor, Berta Management, will use the bridge loan to construct a new Starbucks store, provide for capital improvements and pay off existing debt. Massachusetts-based Seven Hills Realty Trust provided the non-recourse loan. Justin Neelis and Daniel Rojo of Concord Summit Capital LLC sourced the financing on Berta Management’s behalf.

Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza was 86 percent leased at the time of financing to a newly renovated Bed Bath & Beyond and a CVS/pharmacy, which was built in 2018. The property also features tenants including Enterprise, Marios Market, Agapi Gourmet, Jack’s Pizza, Philly Grill, USPS, JN Nails and Celebrity Dry Cleaning. The Starbucks will be built as an outparcel facing Atlantic Avenue. Site work is underway, and once construction is completed, the shopping center will total 86,043 square feet of leasable space.

Built in 1981 at 14802 S. Military Trail, the shopping center is situated seven miles from Boca Raton and Boca Raton Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  