Located in Phoenix, the Metrocenter Mall site will be redeveloped into a mixed-use residential village.
Concord Summit Capital Secures $24.5M Construction Loan for Metrocenter Redevelopment in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Concord Summit Capital has arranged a $24.5 million construction loan for the demolition, abatement and infrastructure entitlements for the redevelopment of Metrocenter, a mall situated on 64 acres in Phoenix. The borrowers and developers are Concord Wilshire and TLG Investment Partners. Kevin O’Grady, Daniel Eidson and Ben Applebaum of Concord Summit Capital sourced the financing for the borrowers.

The Metrocenter site will be redeveloped into a mixed-use residential village offering more than 1,218 townhome units and approximately 112,000 square feet of essential and service retail. Vertical construction costs are estimated to be more than $500 million. Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment began the abatement and demolition of the Metrocenter Mall last month.

