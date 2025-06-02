Monday, June 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Upon completion, the Park Place master-planned community will feature a luxury condominium tower, five-star hotel, apartment building, more than 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, an underground parking garage and 50,000 square feet of elevated park and open green space.
DevelopmentHospitalityLoansMixed-UseSoutheastTennessee

Concord Summit Capital Secures $25M Loan for Park Place Equinox Hotel Tower in Downtown Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Concord Summit Capital has secured a $25 million bridge loan for Park Place Equinox, a hotel tower located within the 2.1-acre Park Place master-planned community in downtown Nashville. The loan will refinance an existing acquisition facility and provide pre-development funding for the project that will support final design and entitlement work.

Kevin O’Grady, David Larson and Keegan Burger of Concord Summit’s Miami office arranged the financing on behalf of the co-developers, The Congress Group and Taurus Investment Holdings.

The hospitality tower will be one of the first new developments branded and operated by Equinox Hotels. Plans for Park Place Equinox will include an 18,000-square-foot Equinox Club and spa, rooftop pool and lounge and exclusive resident amenities.

At full build-out, the three-tower Park Place development will feature a 239-unit luxury condominium tower, 245-room hotel, 480-unit apartment building, more than 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a 962-space underground parking garage and 50,000 square feet of elevated park and open green space. Park Place is currently in pre-development phases, with vertical construction anticipated to begin in 2026.

You may also like

JLL Secures Construction Debt, JV Equity for West...

AP Construction Breaks Ground on $2.3M Healthcare Expansion...

NorthPoint to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility...

Lingerfelt, Davis Cos. Acquire 95-Acre Site in Richmond,...

Procopio Begins Leasing 60-Unit Apartment Complex in Beverly,...

Parkway Sells 705,000 SF Industrial Building at Lakeland...

TSB Realty Brokers Sale of 802-Bed Student Housing...

UNC Health Pardee Breaks Ground on 39,000 SF...

Brinkmann Constructors, Kayne Anderson Break Ground on 607-Bed...