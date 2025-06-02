Concord Summit Capital Secures $25M Loan for Park Place Equinox Hotel Tower in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Concord Summit Capital has secured a $25 million bridge loan for Park Place Equinox, a hotel tower located within the 2.1-acre Park Place master-planned community in downtown Nashville. The loan will refinance an existing acquisition facility and provide pre-development funding for the project that will support final design and entitlement work.

Kevin O’Grady, David Larson and Keegan Burger of Concord Summit’s Miami office arranged the financing on behalf of the co-developers, The Congress Group and Taurus Investment Holdings.

The hospitality tower will be one of the first new developments branded and operated by Equinox Hotels. Plans for Park Place Equinox will include an 18,000-square-foot Equinox Club and spa, rooftop pool and lounge and exclusive resident amenities.

At full build-out, the three-tower Park Place development will feature a 239-unit luxury condominium tower, 245-room hotel, 480-unit apartment building, more than 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a 962-space underground parking garage and 50,000 square feet of elevated park and open green space. Park Place is currently in pre-development phases, with vertical construction anticipated to begin in 2026.