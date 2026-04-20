Monday, April 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaMixed-UseSoutheast

Concord Wilshire Acquires 43-Acre Mixed-Use Development Site in Royal Palm Beach, Florida for $60M

by Abby Cox

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLA. — Concord Wilshire Capital has acquired a 43-acre mixed-use development site in Royal Palm Beach for $60 million, with plans to move forward with a previously planned project, dubbed Main Street at Tuttle Royale. The site was originally approved for multifamily, retail, office and hospitality uses before the property owner filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, according to the South Florida Business Journal. Concord Wilshire Capital will rebrand and develop the property to serve as a central hub for residential living, retail activity and community engagement.

Located at the intersection of State Route 7 and Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County, the master-planned development will include 401 multifamily residences; approximately 426,764 square feet of retail space; a 125-room hotel; an 82,875-square-foot office building; an activated park plaza with public spaces, a sculpture garden and experiential amenities.

Construction will begin soon following the permitting process. Concord Wilshire will announce additional details in the coming months, including the formal rebranding of the development and announcements of residential and retail development partners.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Aura Avant Apartments...

Bradford Negotiates Sale of 20,298 SF IOS Facility...

Devli Real Estate Buys 37,000 SF Industrial Building...

Linear Retail Acquires 11,330 SF Retail Property in...

Stonemont Purchases 216,400 SF Industrial Facility in Mableton, Georgia

JCCG Selected to Develop 125 Independent Living Homes...

Goodwill Signs 54,189 SF Warehouse Lease at Former...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 54,264 SF Renton Highlands...

Evergreen Devco Sells Pollo Campero-Occupied Restaurant Property in...