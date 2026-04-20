Concord Wilshire Acquires 43-Acre Mixed-Use Development Site in Royal Palm Beach, Florida for $60M

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FLA. — Concord Wilshire Capital has acquired a 43-acre mixed-use development site in Royal Palm Beach for $60 million, with plans to move forward with a previously planned project, dubbed Main Street at Tuttle Royale. The site was originally approved for multifamily, retail, office and hospitality uses before the property owner filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, according to the South Florida Business Journal. Concord Wilshire Capital will rebrand and develop the property to serve as a central hub for residential living, retail activity and community engagement.

Located at the intersection of State Route 7 and Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County, the master-planned development will include 401 multifamily residences; approximately 426,764 square feet of retail space; a 125-room hotel; an 82,875-square-foot office building; an activated park plaza with public spaces, a sculpture garden and experiential amenities.

Construction will begin soon following the permitting process. Concord Wilshire will announce additional details in the coming months, including the formal rebranding of the development and announcements of residential and retail development partners.