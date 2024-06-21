Friday, June 21, 2024
Condair-Facility_Chesterfield-County-Va
The new production facility, scheduled to open in early 2025, will span 400,000 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Condair Group to Develop $57.2M Production Facility Near Richmond, Virginia

by Hayden Spiess

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA. — Condair Group AG, an evaporative technologies manufacturing company, has announced plans to develop a $57.2 million production facility in Chesterfield County, roughly 20 miles southwest of downtown Richmond.

Scheduled to begin operations in early 2025, the development will span 400,000 square feet. Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project, which will create 180 new jobs, according to a press release issued by Chesterfield County. Condair is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit, as well as The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Condair also considered South Carolina as a location for the facility. 

