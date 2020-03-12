Condor Partners, Solera Senior Living to Develop $75M Community in Evanston, Illinois

Trulee Evanston will include 163 luxury units.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Developer Condor Partners and seniors housing operator Solera Senior Living are developing Trulee Evanston, a 163-unit luxury community in Evanston. A JLL Capital Markets team led by Joel Mendes arranged construction debt and joint venture equity for the project. A national bank provided the debt and an institutional private equity fund manager provided the equity. Total project costs are estimated at $75 million. Construction will commence immediately with completion slated for 2021. The nine-story development will feature a mix of private independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Trulee will include multiple terraces and views of downtown Evanston and Lake Michigan.