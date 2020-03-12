REBusinessOnline

Condor Partners, Solera Senior Living to Develop $75M Community in Evanston, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Trulee Evanston will include 163 luxury units.

EVANSTON, ILL. — Developer Condor Partners and seniors housing operator Solera Senior Living are developing Trulee Evanston, a 163-unit luxury community in Evanston. A JLL Capital Markets team led by Joel Mendes arranged construction debt and joint venture equity for the project. A national bank provided the debt and an institutional private equity fund manager provided the equity. Total project costs are estimated at $75 million. Construction will commence immediately with completion slated for 2021. The nine-story development will feature a mix of private independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Trulee will include multiple terraces and views of downtown Evanston and Lake Michigan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business