Condyne Capital Begins Work on 185,600 SF Industrial Project in Windsor, Connecticut

WINDSOR, CONN. — Metro Boston-based developer Condyne Capital has begun work on a 185,600-square-foot industrial project in Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford. The facility sits on a 20.6-acre site and is an expansion of Condyne’s Baker Hollow Logistics Center. Polar Design Build will handle construction of the building, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 36 dock doors, one drive-in door and 45 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 103). Construction is scheduled for a fall delivery.