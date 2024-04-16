Thursday, April 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Baker-Hollow-Logistics-Center-Windsor
The new building at 205 Baker Hollow Drive in Windsor will total 185,600 square feet.
ConnecticutDevelopmentIndustrialNortheast

Condyne Capital Begins Work on 185,600 SF Industrial Project in Windsor, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WINDSOR, CONN. — Metro Boston-based developer Condyne Capital has begun work on a 185,600-square-foot industrial project in Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford. The facility sits on a 20.6-acre site and is an expansion of Condyne’s Baker Hollow Logistics Center. Polar Design Build will handle construction of the building, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 36 dock doors, one drive-in door and 45 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 103). Construction is scheduled for a fall delivery.

You may also like

MassHousing Provides $94M in Financing for Metro Boston...

NorthPoint Development Breaks Ground on 954,701 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.6M Sale of Four...

Resource Realty Arranges 52,108 SF Industrial Lease in...

Timeless Treasures Signs 42,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Distribution Center...

Sherman Associates Completes $34M Affordable Housing Development in...

Northern Builders to Construct Two Industrial Build-to-Suits at...

Cherry Health, Woda Cooper to Build 56-Unit Affordable...