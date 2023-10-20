Condyne Capital Completes 220,000 SF Industrial Project in Norton, Massachusetts

NORTON, MASS. — Locally based developer Condyne Capital Partners has completed a 220,000-square-foot industrial project in Norton, located about 40 miles south of Boston. The building is part of Phase II of Bluestar Business Park. Polar Design Build handled design and construction of the project, which features a clear height of 32 feet, 47 dock doors, EV charging stations and a solar-ready rooftop. Other project partners included Maugel DeStefano Architects, CBC Engineering, Flood Consulting and DiPrete Engineering.