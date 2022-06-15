REBusinessOnline

Condyne Capital Partners Underway on 165,000 SF Industrial Project in Windsor, Connecticut

WINDSOR, CONN. — Condyne Capital Partners is underway on construction of Baker Hollow Logistics Center, a 165,000-square-foot industrial project in Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford. The project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, one drive-in ramp and 58 trailer parking spots. Project partners include Polar Design Build, Maugel DeStefano Architects, C.E.Doyle, Pierce Builders Inc. and Turner Brothers LLC. The tilt-up walls have been fabricated and erected, and full completion is scheduled for November.

