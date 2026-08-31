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500-Day-Hill-Road-Windsor-Connecticut
Residents at the newly converted apartment complex at 500 Day Hill Road in Windsor, Connecticut will also have access to onsite parking, roughly 20,000 square feet of retail space and a nearby pond and walking trail.
ConnecticutDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastOffice

Condyne Capital Receives Approval for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Windsor, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WINDSOR, CONN. — Metro Boston-based developer Condyne Capital Partners has received approval for an office-to-residential conversion project in Windsor, located north of Hartford. Designed by Maugel Destefano Architects, the project will transform the 99,480-square-foot building at 500 Day Hill Road, which formerly housed the operations of commercial printing and packaging company Konica Minolta, into a 300-unit apartment community. The new apartment community will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.

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