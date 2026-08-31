Condyne Capital Receives Approval for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Windsor, Connecticut

WINDSOR, CONN. — Metro Boston-based developer Condyne Capital Partners has received approval for an office-to-residential conversion project in Windsor, located north of Hartford. Designed by Maugel Destefano Architects, the project will transform the 99,480-square-foot building at 500 Day Hill Road, which formerly housed the operations of commercial printing and packaging company Konica Minolta, into a 300-unit apartment community. The new apartment community will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, pickleball court, multi-purpose court, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.