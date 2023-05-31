Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Condyne Capital to Develop 185,600 SF Industrial Facility in Windsor, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WINDSOR, CONN. — Metro Boston-based developer Condyne Capital will build a 185,600-square-foot industrial facility in Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford. The project, which will be situated on a 20.6-acre site, represents an expansion of Condyne’s Baker Hollow Logistics Center. Polar Design Build will handle construction of the building, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 36 dock doors, one drive-in door and 45 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 58). Construction is scheduled to begin late this year and be complete in the second quarter of 2024.

