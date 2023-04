NORTON, MASS. — Locally based developer Condyne Capital Partners is underway on vertical construction of a 60,000-square-foot industrial project in Norton, located about 40 miles south of Boston. The building is situated within Bluestar Business Park. Polar Design Build is handling design and construction of the project, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 17 dock doors, one drive-in ramp and 14 trailer parking spaces. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.