Conexon to Move Headquarters to 48,827 SF Office in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Conexon, a Kansas City-based provider of high-speed internet for rural communities, is moving its headquarters to a new 48,827-square-foot office at Stanton Road Capital’s 2323 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City. The company was previously headquartered at nearby 2001 Grand Boulevard, also known as the Firestone Building. Conexon will take over the entire fourth and a portion of the third floor at 2323 Grand. Located in the heart of downtown, the office building sits at the intersection of the Crossroads Arts District and Crown Center, directly across from Union Station and the new RideKC streetcar station.

In addition to Conexon, Lathrop GPM recently announced an upcoming relocation of its headquarters to 2323 Grand. Existing tenants Glass Lewis and Brown & Ruprecht have inked lease renewals in the past quarter. Grand Coffee Co. opened a new location within the building. In total, the property has received 110,414 square feet of new leases and renewals in 2025.

The owner has invested in the building’s amenities, including a conference center, updated gym, employee lounge and dining areas. The 320,976-square-foot, 11-story building offers onsite parking, flexible floor plates and spec suites. Stanton Road Capital acquired the property in late 2017.

Travis Helgeson and Miles McCune of Range Realty Partners are the leasing agents for 2323 Grand. Anne Erickson of JLL represented Conexon.