REBusinessOnline

Confluence Cos. Sells Lydian Mixed-Use Building in Denver to Cohen Rojas Capital Partners for $66.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Lydian-Denver-CO.jpg

The Lydian in Denver features 129 apartments, 8,176 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 14,500 square feet of designated coworking office space.

DENVER — Confluence Cos. has completed the disposition of The Lydian, a Class A mixed-use property located at 2590 Welton St. in Denver. Cohen Rojas Capital Partners acquired the asset for $66.2 million.

Built in 2018, The Lydian features 129 apartments; 8,176 square feet of ground-floor retail space occupied by a yoga studio and upscale cocktail lounge; 14,500 square feet of designated co-working office space; a rooftop lounge and pool; fitness center; coffee bar; underground parking; and bike storage. Twenty-two of the apartments are rent restricted for those earning up to 80 percent of area median income.

Dan Woodward, Dave Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales completed the sale on behalf of the seller. Justin Nelson and Jay Thomas of Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets Group arranged the acquisition financing for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  