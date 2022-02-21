Confluence Cos. Sells Lydian Mixed-Use Building in Denver to Cohen Rojas Capital Partners for $66.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

The Lydian in Denver features 129 apartments, 8,176 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 14,500 square feet of designated coworking office space.

DENVER — Confluence Cos. has completed the disposition of The Lydian, a Class A mixed-use property located at 2590 Welton St. in Denver. Cohen Rojas Capital Partners acquired the asset for $66.2 million.

Built in 2018, The Lydian features 129 apartments; 8,176 square feet of ground-floor retail space occupied by a yoga studio and upscale cocktail lounge; 14,500 square feet of designated co-working office space; a rooftop lounge and pool; fitness center; coffee bar; underground parking; and bike storage. Twenty-two of the apartments are rent restricted for those earning up to 80 percent of area median income.

Dan Woodward, Dave Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales completed the sale on behalf of the seller. Justin Nelson and Jay Thomas of Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets Group arranged the acquisition financing for the buyer.