MorningStar of Mission Viejo features 132 units of seniors housing in Mission Viejo, California.
Confluent, Concord, MorningStar Open 166,000 SF Seniors Housing Community in Mission Viejo, California

by Jeff Shaw

MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — Project partners MorningStar Senior Living, Confluent Senior Living and Concord Development Partners have completed MorningStar of Mission Viejo. The 166,000-square-foot, 132-unit senior living community is located in the Orange County city of Mission Viejo. The developers broke ground in March 2021. 

The community offers studio, one- and two-bedroom suites as well as 126 below-grade parking spaces. The property features 13,809 square feet of outdoor space including a pool, dog run, resident garden and al fresco dining. 

The project introduces Whole Health Standards, a new criteria under which all future Confluent and MorningStar communities will be developed. Confluent and MorningStar have a strong history of partnering on senior living communities, with MorningStar of Mission Viejo representing the partnership’s 14th joint venture across six states. 

Other project partners include KTGY Architecture + Planning as architect, Snyder Langston as general contractor, David Evans and Associates as civil engineer and Thoma-Holec Design as interior designer.

