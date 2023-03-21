Confluent, Concord, MorningStar Open 166,000 SF Seniors Housing Community in Mission Viejo, California

MISSION VIEJO, CALIF. — Project partners MorningStar Senior Living, Confluent Senior Living and Concord Development Partners have completed MorningStar of Mission Viejo. The 166,000-square-foot, 132-unit senior living community is located in the Orange County city of Mission Viejo. The developers broke ground in March 2021.

The community offers studio, one- and two-bedroom suites as well as 126 below-grade parking spaces. The property features 13,809 square feet of outdoor space including a pool, dog run, resident garden and al fresco dining.

The project introduces Whole Health Standards, a new criteria under which all future Confluent and MorningStar communities will be developed. Confluent and MorningStar have a strong history of partnering on senior living communities, with MorningStar of Mission Viejo representing the partnership’s 14th joint venture across six states.

Other project partners include KTGY Architecture + Planning as architect, Snyder Langston as general contractor, David Evans and Associates as civil engineer and Thoma-Holec Design as interior designer.