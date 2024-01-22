Confluent Development, Ascentris Buy 161,000 SF ParkRidge Six Office Building in Lone Tree, Colorado

LONE PINE, COLO. — A joint venture between Confluent Development and Denver-based Ascentris has acquired ParkRidge Six, a five-story, Class A office building in Lone Tree, approximately 15 miles south of Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

At the time of sale, the 161,000-square-foot building was fully leased. The property features a generous parking ratio, a third-party-operated cafeteria, large-format training rooms, a fitness center, small breakout rooms and outdoor amenity space.

This acquisition is the first collaboration between Confluent Development and Ascentris. CBRE facilitated the acquisition.