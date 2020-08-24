Confluent Development, Bradbury Properties Sell Three Industrial Buildings at 100-Acre Highland Business Park in Denver

The three recently sold buildings at Highland Business Park in Denver total 492,000 square feet.

DENVER — Development partners Bradbury Properties and Confluent Development have completed the disposition of three newly constructed buildings within Highland Business Park, a 100-acre industrial campus in Denver. A separate account investor advised by Invesco acquired the assets for an undisclosed price.

Delivered in June, the acquired properties are a 202,000-square-foot, built-to-suit distribution center, a 160,000-square-foot industrial building and a 130,000-square-foot facility. Ware Malcomb served as architect with Brinkmann Constructors as general contractor for the largest asset, while Intergroup Architects served as architect with Murray & Stafford as general contractor for the other two buildings.

CBRE’s Jeremey Ballenger, Jim Bolt, Tyler Carner and Jessica Ostermick brokered the sale and are serving as leasing advisors for the three assets.

Confluent and Bradbury began their partnership in 2016 with the Highland Building 5 project, then marking the fifth development within the business park. The partnership has now achieved full build-out of the business park, capping off its approximately $100 million venture.