Confluent Development, Invesco Real Estate Plan 243,950 SF Industrial Park in Central Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Central Park Business Center in Denver will feature a 130,900-square-foot building and a 113,050-square-foot building.

DENVER — Confluent Development and Invesco Real Estate have unveiled plans for Central Park Business Center, an infill industrial business park located at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard. Construction is slated to start in March on the 243,950-square-foot project, located at 9575 E. 40th Ave., with delivery scheduled for fourth-quarter 2021

The industrial park will feature two Class A buildings, divisible down to approximately 20,000 square feet, with direct interstate visibility. Building One will consist of 130,900 square feet, divisible to 22,880 square feet, and Building Two will total 113,050 square feet, divisible to 19,760 square feet. Both facilities will offer front-park, rear-load design with 60-foot speed bays, dock-high and drive-in loading, 28-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and a combined total of 248 parking spaces.