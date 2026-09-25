Confluent Development, Ovation Group Sell 168-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A joint venture between Confluent Development and Ovation Group has sold MorningStar at The Canyons, a seniors housing community located in Las Vegas. Confluent and Ovation co-developed the property, which totals 168 units, with MorningStar Senior Living.

Delivered in 2024, the community features independent living, assisted living and memory care units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at MorningStar at The Canyons include multiple dining venues, a salon and spa, theater, fitness center and swimming pool, as well as walking paths, a central courtyard and outdoor dining areas.

JLL Capital Markets brokered the sale on behalf of the joint venture. JLL also secured a five-year acquisition loan on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. MorningStar will remain as the operator and a joint venture partner.