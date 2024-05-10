Confluent Development Unveils Plans for 175,000 SF Deer Creek Commerce Center in Denver Area

LITTLETON, COLO. — Confluent Development has unveiled plans for Deer Creek Commerce Center (previously known as Ken Caryl Commerce Center), a 175,000-square-foot industrial project in Littleton, a southern suburb of Denver. Located at the intersection of C-470 and South Kipling Parkway, Deer Creek Commerce Center will consist of two buildings that can accommodate users with requirements of 20,000 to 175,000 square feet. Building features will include ESFR sprinklers, 28-foot clear heights and access to 250 parking spots. Murray & Stafford is serving as general contractor for the development, the groundbreaking of which is slated for later this month. CBRE is the leasing agent for the project.