Friday, May 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ColoradoDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Confluent Development Unveils Plans for 175,000 SF Deer Creek Commerce Center in Denver Area

by Amy Works

LITTLETON, COLO. — Confluent Development has unveiled plans for Deer Creek Commerce Center (previously known as Ken Caryl Commerce Center), a 175,000-square-foot industrial project in Littleton, a southern suburb of Denver. Located at the intersection of C-470 and South Kipling Parkway, Deer Creek Commerce Center will consist of two buildings that can accommodate users with requirements of 20,000 to 175,000 square feet. Building features will include ESFR sprinklers, 28-foot clear heights and access to 250 parking spots. Murray & Stafford is serving as general contractor for the development, the groundbreaking of which is slated for later this month. CBRE is the leasing agent for the project.

You may also like

NAI Horizon Brokers Sale of 198,304 SF Industrial...

Berkadia Secures HUD-Insured Financing for $72M Affordable Seniors...

Alliance Residential Delivers 340-Unit Prose Columbus Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $41M Acquisition Loan for Metro Memphis...

Chick-fil-A to Open Four New Restaurants in Metro...

MMCC Arranges $7.1M Loan for Refinancing of Bay...

Related Beal Underway on 345,000 SF Life Sciences...

Bungalow Projects, Bain Capital Buy Industrial Development Site...

Annex Group Underway on $61M Affordable Housing Community...