Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Confluent, MorningStar Open 81-Unit Observatory Park Seniors Housing Community in Denver

by Jeff Shaw

DENVER — Project partners Confluent Senior Living and MorningStar Senior Living have completed construction of MorningStar at Observatory Park. 

Located in Denver’s historic Observatory Park neighborhood, the 89,900-square-foot senior living community represents the partners’ 13th joint venture across five states. The five-story, urban infill community offers 58 assisted living and 23 memory care suites as well as 47 underground parking spaces. 

Firms involved in the project included Hord Coplan Macht as the architect, Shaw Construction as the general contractor and Thoma-Holec Design as the interior designer.

