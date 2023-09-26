Confluent, MorningStar Plan 233-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Tustin, California

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Confluent Senior Living and MorningStar Senior Living have entered into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) with the City of Tustin to lead the development of MorningStar at Tustin Legacy.

Located in Orange County, the 283,000-square-foot community will feature 145 independent living, 60 assisted living and 28 memory care units. The main buildings will be between four and five stories high surrounded by 29 single-story independent living cottages.

The site, formerly the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin, is located within the 1,600-acre Tustin Legacy community. The location provides direct access to the next phase of Tustin Legacy Park, which will ultimately connect all sections of Tustin Legacy.

The developers plan to break ground in the first half of 2025 through a public-private partnership with the city. HPI Architecture designed the project.

During the initial nine-month ENA period, the city, Confluent and MorningStar will negotiate a Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) that will provide the price and terms of the transaction with the city. Confluent and MorningStar will pursue approval of entitlements for the project during the same ENA period.