Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
MorningStar-Tustin-Legacy-Tustin-CA
Located in Tustin, Calif., MorningStar at Tustin Legacy will feature 233 units for seniors.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Confluent, MorningStar Plan 233-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Tustin, California

by Amy Works

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Confluent Senior Living and MorningStar Senior Living have entered into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) with the City of Tustin to lead the development of MorningStar at Tustin Legacy.

Located in Orange County, the 283,000-square-foot community will feature 145 independent living, 60 assisted living and 28 memory care units. The main buildings will be between four and five stories high surrounded by 29 single-story independent living cottages.

The site, formerly the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin, is located within the 1,600-acre Tustin Legacy community. The location provides direct access to the next phase of Tustin Legacy Park, which will ultimately connect all sections of Tustin Legacy.

The developers plan to break ground in the first half of 2025 through a public-private partnership with the city. HPI Architecture designed the project.

During the initial nine-month ENA period, the city, Confluent and MorningStar will negotiate a Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) that will provide the price and terms of the transaction with the city. Confluent and MorningStar will pursue approval of entitlements for the project during the same ENA period. 

You may also like

Armstrong Capital Acquires Durango Town Center in Colorado...

ViaWest Group Buys 23,000 SF Industrial Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Refinancing for Retail...

McShane Completes 131-Unit Assisted Living Community in West...

Basis Industrial Receives $8.3M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

PMG, Raven Capital Begin Leasing 27-Story Society Orlando...

Stratus Development Delivers 186-Unit Puritan Mill Student Housing...

Berkadia Arranges $37.5M Acquisition Loan for Single-Family Rental...

Comstock Signs Two Restaurant Tenants for Phase II...