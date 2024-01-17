Conifer Realty, CPP to Renovate 526-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A partnership between locally based owner-operator Conifer Realty and Community Preservation Partners (CPP) will renovate Andrews Terrace, a 526-unit affordable seniors housing complex in the upstate New York city of Rochester. Built in 1975, the waterfront property consists of two buildings that rise 19 and 22 stories and house one- and two-bedroom units for seniors age 62 and above and disabled residents.

A partnership between KeyBank Community Development Lending & Investment and Goldman Sachs Asset Management provided $135.6 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and $200 million in construction financing to fund renovations and preserve the property’s affordability status.

All apartments will receive upgraded countertops, painting, appliances, fixtures and cabinets. Common areas, including the lobby, community room, management office, maintenance shop and parking garage, will be renovated with drywall repairs, painting, new flooring and HVAC upgrades as needed.

There will also be several new outdoor additions to the community, including a community garden on the property’s terrace, grandparents’ playground, a seating and grilling area and bocce ball courts. Indoor amenities will include a fitness room, game room, reading nook and two community rooms with serve-in kitchens. New mailboxes with parcel boxes will also be installed. Lastly, elevators and electrical and plumbing systems will be upgraded.