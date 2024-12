MANCHESTER, CONN. — New York-based operator Connect55+ has begun leasing a 128-unit active adult community located at 140 Spencer St. in Manchester, about 10 miles east of Connecticut. Connect55+ Manchester offers one- and two-bedroom apartments that all have private patios/balconies. Amenities include a movie theater, fitness center, library and a community center. Information on starting rents was not disclosed. The facility is the first in Connecticut for Connect55+.