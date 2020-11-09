Connecticut Distributors Signs 27,156 SF Industrial Lease in Stratford

STRATFORD, CONN. — Connecticut Distributors Inc., an importer and wholesaler of alcoholic beverages, has signed a 27,156-square-foot industrial lease at 280 Garfield Ave. in the coastal Connecticut city of Stratford. Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Sean Cahill of Avison Young represented the tenant.