ConnectiveRx Signs 19,371 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — ConnectiveRX, a provider of various support services for the healthcare industry, has signed a 19,371-square-foot office lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. ConnectiveRX is re-committing to its space at Greenbrook Executive Center, a 203,028-square-foot building owned by locally based investment firm Accordia Realty Ventures, on a short-term basis. Fred Hyatt and Derek DeMartino of JLL brokered the lease on behalf of ownership. Law firm Dwyer, Connell & Lisbona LLP also recently committed to a five-year renewal for its 7,731-square-foot suite at Greenbrook Executive Center.