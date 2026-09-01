Connell Co. Begins Leasing 179-Unit Apartment Building in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — Locally based developer The Connell Co. has begun leasing RT500, a 179-unit apartment building located within The Park, a 185-acre mixed-use development in the Northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, in collaboration with David M. Sullivan Inc., designed the 11-story building, which is one of two buildings at The Park under Connell’s Round Table (RT) Residences brand. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include an outdoor pool, entertainment lounge, game room, fitness center and coworking space. Construction topped out last summer. Rents start at roughly $2,600 per month for a studio apartment.