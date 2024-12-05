Connell Co. Breaks Ground on 55,000 SF Entertainment Building in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — Local developer The Connell Co. has broken ground on a 55,000-square-foot entertainment building at The Park, a 185-acre mixed-use development in the northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. The building will be located within The District, a 60-acre section of the larger campus. Tenants that have committed to the new building include craft beer provider Emberside Brewery, Mexican restaurant Rosa Azul and speakeasy-style steakhouse and entertainment concept BASH. Completion is slated for 2026.