Thursday, December 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentNew JerseyNortheastRestaurantRetail

Connell Co. Breaks Ground on 55,000 SF Entertainment Building in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — Local developer The Connell Co. has broken ground on a 55,000-square-foot entertainment building at The Park, a 185-acre mixed-use development in the northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. The building will be located within The District, a 60-acre section of the larger campus. Tenants that have committed to the new building include craft beer provider Emberside Brewery, Mexican restaurant Rosa Azul and speakeasy-style steakhouse and entertainment concept BASH. Completion is slated for 2026.

You may also like

Sueba USA Completes 293-Unit San Paseo Apartments in...

St. John Properties Delivers 45,600 SF Life Sciences...

Pearlmark Provides $27M Mezzanine Loan for Queens Mixed-Use...

Miller Construction, Foundry Break Ground on Two South...

Matthews Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Retail Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Gas Station,...

Largo Capital Places $9M Loan for Refinancing of...

Nanoramic Laboratories Signs 40,000 SF Office, Life Sciences...

honeygrow to Open Four New Restaurants in Northeast