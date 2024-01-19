Friday, January 19, 2024
Connell Co. to Open 25,000 SF Fitness Facility at The Park in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — The Connell Co. will open a 25,000-square-foot fitness facility at The Park, the locally based developer’s 185-acre mixed-use redevelopment in the Northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. The facility will be known as FIELDHOUSE and will offer fitness regimens such as Pilates, yoga and boxing. Members will also have access to a game room, a meditation room, nap and recovery rooms, a health bar and personal trainers and in-house nutritionists. The opening is slated for March.

