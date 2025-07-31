Thursday, July 31, 2025
Connell Co. Tops Out 11-Story Multifamily Project in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — Locally based developer The Connell Co. has topped out RT500, an 11-story multifamily project located within The Park, a 185-acre mixed-use development in the Northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, in collaboration with David M. Sullivan Inc., designed RT500, which will be one of two buildings at The Park under Connell’s Round Table (RT) Residences brand. Upon completion, which is slated for next summer, the building will offer 179 units and amenities such as an outdoor pool, entertainment lounge, game room, fitness center and coworking space.

