Connell Underway on $400M Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

This image shows an aerial view of The Park, a mixed-use redevelopment in Berkeley Heights that will offer office, hospitality, residential and retail uses.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer The Connell Company is underway on The Park, a $400 million mixed-use redevelopment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights. The development spans 185 acres and will feature office, hospitality, residential and retail uses, as well as a network of jogging and nature trails, upon completion in 2023. Connell is set to begin construction this year of The District, a phase that will include some 300 apartments, as well as retail and entertainment space. The previous phase featured office space that opened last summer.