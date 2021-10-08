REBusinessOnline

Connolly Acquires 28,000 SF Towne Lake Plaza in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Towne Lake Plaza

Built in 1990, Towne Lake Plaza is fully leased to tenants including J. Millers Smokehouse, The Blue Ghost Arcade, Gyro Aegean Grill, Alkaline Dry Bar, Dive Georgia and Wags & Wiggle Pet Boutique.

WOODSTOCK, GA. — Connolly has acquired Towne Lake Plaza, a 28,000-square-foot shopping center in downtown Woodstock. Dallas-based Murchison Commercial Real Estate Inc. sold the center for $4.1 million.

Built in 1990, Towne Lake Plaza is fully leased to tenants including J. Millers Smokehouse, The Blue Ghost Arcade, Gyro Aegean Grill, Alkaline Dry Bar, Dive Georgia and Wags & Wiggle Pet Boutique. Located 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, the center is situated on Towne Lake Parkway between Interstate 575 and Main Street.

Credit Union Business Services provided acquisition financing for the transaction. The Retail Planning Corp. will manage the center. Connolly’s retail services division will oversee leasing at the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews