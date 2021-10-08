Connolly Acquires 28,000 SF Towne Lake Plaza in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Built in 1990, Towne Lake Plaza is fully leased to tenants including J. Millers Smokehouse, The Blue Ghost Arcade, Gyro Aegean Grill, Alkaline Dry Bar, Dive Georgia and Wags & Wiggle Pet Boutique.

WOODSTOCK, GA. — Connolly has acquired Towne Lake Plaza, a 28,000-square-foot shopping center in downtown Woodstock. Dallas-based Murchison Commercial Real Estate Inc. sold the center for $4.1 million.

Built in 1990, Towne Lake Plaza is fully leased to tenants including J. Millers Smokehouse, The Blue Ghost Arcade, Gyro Aegean Grill, Alkaline Dry Bar, Dive Georgia and Wags & Wiggle Pet Boutique. Located 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, the center is situated on Towne Lake Parkway between Interstate 575 and Main Street.

Credit Union Business Services provided acquisition financing for the transaction. The Retail Planning Corp. will manage the center. Connolly’s retail services division will oversee leasing at the property.