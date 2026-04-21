Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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The 28,000 square feet of ground-level retail space at Parkside on Dresden was fully leased at the time of delivery to tenants including Cafe Vendome and Clean Juice.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMixed-UseSoutheast

Connolly Completes $70M Mixed-Use Development in Brookhaven, Georgia

by John Nelson

BROOKHAVEN, GA. — Locally based Connolly has completed Parkside on Dresden, a $70 million mixed-use development in downtown Brookhaven, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The development is situated on a four-acre site along Dresden Drive near the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station.

Parkside on Dresden includes the 176-unit Solis Dresden Village, developed in partnership with Terwillger Pappas; a six-level parking garage; 28,000 square feet of ground-level retail space; and Woodley Plaza, a city-owned event lawn named after local businessman Dan Woodley.

The retail space is fully leased to tenants including F45 Training, Café Vendome, Honeysuckle Gelato, Stretch Lab and Brookhaven Dance, among others. The development also includes a standalone retail building available for lease that features a rooftop patio.

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