Connolly, Coro Realty Purchase Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta for $40.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market, Sandy Springs Gateway was 82 percent leased at the time of sale.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Connolly, in a joint venture with Coro Realty Advisors, has purchased Sandy Springs Gateway, a 121,370-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Sandy Springs, about 16.2 miles from downtown Atlanta. The two Atlanta-based firms purchased the center from Atlanta-based Core Property Capital for $40.5 million.

Anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market, Sandy Springs Gateway was 82 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Snooze A.M. Eatery, Taka Sushi and Passion, Big B’s Fish Joint, Tupelo Honey Café, Blast fitness studio, Corks & Caps, The Whole Dog Market, Chipotle, Kale Me Crazy, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and CVS. The property also features 28,000 square feet of second-story boutique office space.

Conor Lalor and Eric Zimmerman of Eastdil Secured brokered the sale. Walker & Dunlop secured an undisclosed amount of financing through Credit Union Business Services and Georgia’s Own Credit Union. Coro Realty will manage the property, and LaVista Associates Inc. will lease the retail space.

