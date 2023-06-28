Connolly, Coro Realty Unveil Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Sandy Springs, Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Connolly and Coro Realty have announced the repositioning of the commercial portion of a mixed-use development in metro Atlanta formerly known as Sandy Springs Gateway. The duo purchased the 120,000-square-foot component in February 2022 for $40.5 million. The property, which comprises 92,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and service retailers and 28,000 square feet of second-story office space, is now known as Chastain Market due to its proximity to Chastain Park in the nearby Buckhead district of Atlanta.

Connolly and Coro Realty have also inked new leases for the project, including an Italian eatery from chef Kevin Maxey, Alloy Personal Training and United Community Bank. In addition to re-tenanting the development’s former Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, Connolly and Coro Realty are undertaking a multimillion-dollar renovation to the property. Additionally, a new mural was painted for the project at the corner of Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway. Chastain Market is adjacent to two apartment communities totaling 630 units: The Gateway Chastain and The Collection.