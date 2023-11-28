Connolly Signs Retail Tenants for $70M Parkside on Dresden Mixed-Use Project in Brookhaven, Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, GA. — Connolly has recently signed new retail tenants at Parkside on Dresden, a $70 million mixed-use development underway in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven. The four-acre development is set to open in fall 2024 and will comprise the 183-unit Solis Dresden Village apartment community that Terwilliger Pappas is developing.

The project will also include 32,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space that will be leased to tenants including Confab Kitchen and Bar, Honeysuckle Gelato, Café Vendome, Clean Juice, El Valle, MIRAE and F45 Training. Mindy Elms and Ed O’Connor of Lavista Associates Inc. are handling the retail leasing assignment at Parkside on Dresden on behalf of Connolly.

The development will be situated at 1350 Dresden Drive between Caldwell Road and Parkside Drive, which is within walking distance to the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station.