Connolly Unveils First Wave of Tenants at Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

WOODSTOCK, GA. — Connolly has unveiled its first wave of tenants at Woodstock Mill District, a 118,000-square-foot shopping center underway in downtown Woodstock, roughly 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. Woodstock Mill District is now 79 percent leased, and tenants are expected to occupy the buildings this fall to prepare for an opening in early 2027.

Woodstock Mill District encompasses an 11-acre new development site, as well as an existing 28,000-square-foot retail center that Connolly purchased in 2021 for $4 million. A 46,791-square-foot, freestanding Publix will anchor the new portion, which also features six one- and two-story buildings ranging up to 13,750 square feet in size.

In addition to Publix, the tenant roster will include Sydel’s Coffee, Three Dollar Café, Super Chix Chicken & Custard, Club Pilates, Petfolk Veterinary & Urgent Care, E’s Barber Shop, Dentists at Woodstock Mill and Allure Nail Bar. Nine spaces remain available, including a freestanding restaurant building.

The 28,000-square-foot strip center, formerly known as Towne Lake Plaza, sits adjacent to the new build and is occupied by three tenants: The Blue Ghost Arcade, Maxwell’s Cigar Bar and Dive Georgia. Tin Drum Asian Kitchen & Boba Tea Bar and barre3 will soon join the tenant lineup of redeveloped portion.

Ed O’Connor and Mindy Elms of Lavista Associates are leading leasing efforts at Woodstock Mill District on behalf of Connolly. The design-build team includes Place Maker Design and general contractor Benning Construction Co.