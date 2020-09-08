Connor Group Acquires 300-Unit Broadstone Lowry Multifamily Community in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Denver, Broadway Lowry features 300 apartments, a resort-style pool with spa and pool-side cabanas, a fitness center and several courtyards.

DENVER — Dayton, Ohio-based The Connor Group has purchased Broadstone Lowry, an apartment property located at 8505 Lowry Blvd. in Denver. Alliance Residential sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2019, Broadstone Lowry features 300 apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, and patios and decks. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, spa, pool-side cabanas, outdoor kitchen and large fire pits; rooftop amenity deck with panoramic views, outdoor kitchens and entertaining areas; wellness center with meditation pods and a living green wall; pet wash and grooming station; fitness center; yoga studio; and several courtyards.

Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Amanda Meldrum and Craig Ratterman of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the deal.