REBusinessOnline

Connor Group Acquires 300-Unit Broadstone Lowry Multifamily Community in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Broadway-Lowry-Denver-CO

Located in Denver, Broadway Lowry features 300 apartments, a resort-style pool with spa and pool-side cabanas, a fitness center and several courtyards.

DENVER — Dayton, Ohio-based The Connor Group has purchased Broadstone Lowry, an apartment property located at 8505 Lowry Blvd. in Denver. Alliance Residential sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2019, Broadstone Lowry features 300 apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, and patios and decks. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, spa, pool-side cabanas, outdoor kitchen and large fire pits; rooftop amenity deck with panoramic views, outdoor kitchens and entertaining areas; wellness center with meditation pods and a living green wall; pet wash and grooming station; fitness center; yoga studio; and several courtyards.

Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Amanda Meldrum and Craig Ratterman of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  