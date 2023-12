CARMEL, IND. — The Connor Group has acquired Carmel Center Apartments in suburban Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The luxury apartment property, built in 2003, features 322 units. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, outdoor chef’s kitchen and fitness center. Carmel Center marks Connor Group’s third purchase in the Midwest region this year and its seventh acquisition in 2023, bringing its total assets under management to more than $4.5 billion. The seller was not provided.