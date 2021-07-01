Connor Group Sells Glenmuir of Naperville Apartment Property for $103M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Glenmuir of Naperville includes 321 units in Naperville, Ill.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — The Connor Group has sold Glenmuir of Naperville, a 321-unit apartment property in suburban Chicago. BH Equities purchased the asset for roughly $103 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The deal marked the second-largest property sale in Connor’s nearly 30-year history, according to the company, which acquired the asset in 2014. Connor, which owns and operates 45 apartment communities across 16 markets, says it intends to continue operating in the Naperville submarket long-term.