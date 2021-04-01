Conn’s HomePlus Signs 40,000 SF Retail Lease at Capital Plaza in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Furniture and appliance retailer Conn’s HomePlus has signed a 40,000-square-foot retail lease at Capital Plaza, a shopping center located at the junction of IH-35 and Cameron Road in Austin. Matt Epple and Britt Morrison of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Sean Murphy of CLD Realty represented Conn’s HomePlus. Other tenants at the center include Target, Ross Dress for Less, Boot Barn, Foot Locker and Walgreens.