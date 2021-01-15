Conn’s HomePlus to Open Two Stores in Metro Tampa

TAMPA AND BRANDENTON, FLA. — Conn’s HomePlus, a furniture, mattress and home appliances retailer, will open a store in Tampa’s Horizon Park shopping center and Bradenton’s Cortez Plaza on Feb. 5. The stores will combine to span more than 87,000 square feet. Horizon Park is located at 3908 W. Hillsborough Ave., six miles northeast of downtown Tampa. Cortez Plaza is situated at 4495 14th St. W., 43 miles south of downtown Tampa. Conn’s plans to host grand opening events at each store this spring. The Woodlands, Texas-based retailer operates 149 locations in 15 states.