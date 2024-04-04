Thursday, April 4, 2024
The site of Flynn at Live Oak is roughly 1.5 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
Conor Commercial Breaks Ground on 327-Unit Multifamily Project in Old East Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Illinois-based developer Conor Commercial, in a joint venture with Globe Corp. and Origin Investments, has broken ground on The Flynn at Live Oak, a 327-unit multifamily project in Old East Dallas. Designed by Merriman Anderson Architects, the five-story building will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, courtyards, coworking space, a clubroom, dog park and a mini-mart grocery. Cadence McShane Construction, a division of Conor Commercial, is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a spring 2025 delivery. Wintrust Bank provided construction financing for the project. Greystar will be the property manager.

