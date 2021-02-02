REBusinessOnline

Conor Commercial Completes 198,109 SF Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Skyline-Commerce-Center-Mesquite

Skyline Commerce Center in Mesquite totals 198,109 square feet.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Conor Commercial Real Estate, a division of The McShane Cos., has completed Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,109-square-foot industrial project located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property consists of two buildings on a 12.3-acre site that fronts Interstate 30. Building 1 totals 135,396 square feet and features 32-foot clear heights, 12 trailer parking stalls and 133 car parking spaces. Building 2 spans 62,713 square feet and features 28-foot clear heights and 122 car parking spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  