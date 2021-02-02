Conor Commercial Completes 198,109 SF Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Skyline Commerce Center in Mesquite totals 198,109 square feet.

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Conor Commercial Real Estate, a division of The McShane Cos., has completed Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,109-square-foot industrial project located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property consists of two buildings on a 12.3-acre site that fronts Interstate 30. Building 1 totals 135,396 square feet and features 32-foot clear heights, 12 trailer parking stalls and 133 car parking spaces. Building 2 spans 62,713 square feet and features 28-foot clear heights and 122 car parking spaces.