Conor Commercial Completes Lease-Up of 151,000 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, ILL. — Conor Commercial Real Estate has completed the lease-up of the 151,000-square-foot Executive Commerce Center in Prospect Heights, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Syncreon, a third-party logistics provider for Samsung, leased half of the building while Plitek, a manufacturer of precision die cut components, leased the other half. Completed in 2020, the development features a clear height of 32 feet, 35 truck docks and two drive-in doors. McShane Construction Co. was the general contractor and Ware Malcomb provided design services. Mike Sedjo and Ben Dickey of CBRE represented Conor in the lease transactions.
