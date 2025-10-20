Monday, October 20, 2025
Conor Commercial Real Estate is planning to develop four buildings on 40 acres at East Deer Valley Drive and North 7th Street in Phoenix.
Conor Commercial, Globe Corp. Plan Four-Building Industrial Project in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Conor Commercial Real Estate, along with Globe Corp. as capital partner, has won the auction for a 40-acre parcel of land at East Deer Valley Drive and North 7th Street in Phoenix. Conor won the land site with a $24.7 million bid.

The company plans to develop a 453,708-square-foot industrial project with four buildings ranging from 88,512 square feet to 167,040 square feet. The buildings will be designed for light distribution, assembly or advanced manufacturing with 32- to 36-foot clear heights, a minimum of 3,000-amp electrical service for each building, oversized drive-in doors and abundant employee parking.

Construction is slated to begin in early second-quarter 2026 with completion planned for late in the second quarter of 2027. McShane Construction Co. and Ware Malcomb will provide design-build services and Kimley-Horn will provide civil engineering services for the project.

