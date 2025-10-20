Conor Commercial, Globe Corp. Plan Four-Building Industrial Project in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Conor Commercial Real Estate, along with Globe Corp. as capital partner, has won the auction for a 40-acre parcel of land at East Deer Valley Drive and North 7th Street in Phoenix. Conor won the land site with a $24.7 million bid.

The company plans to develop a 453,708-square-foot industrial project with four buildings ranging from 88,512 square feet to 167,040 square feet. The buildings will be designed for light distribution, assembly or advanced manufacturing with 32- to 36-foot clear heights, a minimum of 3,000-amp electrical service for each building, oversized drive-in doors and abundant employee parking.

Construction is slated to begin in early second-quarter 2026 with completion planned for late in the second quarter of 2027. McShane Construction Co. and Ware Malcomb will provide design-build services and Kimley-Horn will provide civil engineering services for the project.